Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 5:24 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Ottawa Senators on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:01 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.

Stamkos has 32 points overall, having at least one point in 25 different games.

He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (51 opportunities).

Through 51 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 51 Games 1 32 Points 0 17 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: