Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3
Published 5:24 am Monday, February 3, 2025
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Ottawa Senators on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:01 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
- Stamkos has 32 points overall, having at least one point in 25 different games.
- He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 25 times this season in games with a set points prop (51 opportunities).
- Through 51 games, he has 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|51
|Games
|1
|32
|Points
|0
|17
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: