Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3? Published 12:22 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Should you bet on Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Senators?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist stats and insights

In nine of 50 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (one shot).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 139 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:54 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 15:07 Home L 4-1

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: