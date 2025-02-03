Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3? Published 12:22 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Will Roman Josi find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Senators?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Josi stats and insights

In seven of 47 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.4%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 139 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 23:06 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 25:02 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 27:31 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 2 1 1 25:04 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: