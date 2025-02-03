Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3? Published 12:22 am Monday, February 3, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 48 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 139 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

