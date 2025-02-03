Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3? Published 12:22 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Can we count on Steven Stamkos lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 51 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 139 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

