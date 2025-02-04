Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, February 4
Published 3:22 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The college basketball slate on Tuesday is sure to please. Our computer model has provided picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies taking on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Neville Arena.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure +2.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Saint Bonaventure by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Arizona State -1.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Baylor +8.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 5.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Oklahoma +16.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Auburn by 13.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn (-16.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Michigan State +2.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Florida State -2.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Florida State by 5.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Vanderbilt +12.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Florida by 10 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-12.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +1.5 vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Central Michigan by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (OH) (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Kent State -6.5 vs. Eastern Michigan
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kent State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bowling Green -5.5 vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- Computer Projection: Bowling Green by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bowling Green (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
