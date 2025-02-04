College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 4
Published 3:44 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The Oklahoma Sooners versus the Auburn Tigers is one of many strong options on Tuesday in SEC hoops. To assist you, we’re providing predictions against the spread!
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Vanderbilt +12 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 10 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -12
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Kentucky +4.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -4.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Oklahoma +16.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 13.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -16.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 4
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.