February 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The NHL slate on Tuesday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

Information on live coverage of Tuesday’s NHL action is included for you.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 4 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New Jersey Devils @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Anaheim Ducks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: