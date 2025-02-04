February 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:17 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The NHL slate on Tuesday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.
Information on live coverage of Tuesday’s NHL action is included for you.
How to Watch February 4 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|New Jersey Devils @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Boston Bruins
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Anaheim Ducks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
