Hamilton wins Field Award Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Mr. David Hamilton, principal at Cumberland Gap High School in the Claiborne County School District, has been named as the 2025 recipient of the William J. and Lucille H. Field Award for Excellence in Secondary Principalship for the State of Tennessee.

The Field Award was established to recognize one outstanding secondary school leader each year who demonstrates leadership excellence through commitment to the values of civility, candor, courage, social justice, responsibility, compassion, community, persistence, service, and excellence. Administered by the Department of Educational Leadership & Policy Studies in the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences at the University of Tennessee, the Field Award identifies a Tennessee secondary school principal whose life and work are characterized by leadership excellence and encourages secondary school principals to pause and reflect upon their current leadership practice and to consider their experience, challenges, and opportunities in light of the personal values that they embody.

Hamilton was nominated for the award by Claiborne County Director of Schools Meredith Arnold.

“I was really honored just to hear she had nominated me,” Hamilton said. “When your supervisor nominates you for something it makes you feel good and I thought that would be the end of it. She came over (Wednesday) and let me know that I had won. I was really surprised. It’s a nice award and I wasn’t expecting it.”

Hamilton has served as the principal of CGHS since 2019, and served as the school’s assistant principal from 2003-2018. During that time, he developed and implemented a program that significantly improved student transition and retention, organized initiatives that paired students and community mentors, spearheaded fundraising efforts that raised over $20,000 for student resources and facility upgrades, and established a year-round food and hygiene pantry that ensures students have access to essential resources.

He also served as a high school health and physical education teacher in the Claiborne County School District from 1999-2003 and coached high school baseball teams between 2003-2006, and again between 2015-2018. Mr. Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education, and Masters of Arts and Educational Specialist degrees in Educational Administration and Supervision, all from Lincoln Memorial University.

“From what I understand they look at the things we’ve done in leadership over the course of my career,” Hamilton said.

He added that his receiving this award says a lot about Cumberland Gap High School.

“I feel like it’s more about our school, we’ve had a lot of great things happen here lately. We were a Reward School for the first time — there are only 49 high schools in the state of Tennessee that were recognized as a Reward School,” Hamilton said. “We’re very, very proud of that. Our faculty has done a tremendous job, our students have worked hard. When you have a good school and you’ve got great people around you good things happen. That’s exactly what we’ve got.”

Hamilton will formally be presented with the award at a luncheon on Feb 19 at the University of Tennessee. He said CGHS will also receive a monetary award but wasn’t sure of the details yet.

“The Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville is proud to name Mr. David Hamilton as this year’s Field Award Winner,” the department said in a press release announcing the winner. “Congratulations, Mr. Hamilton!”