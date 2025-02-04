Hawks vs. Spurs Injury Report Today – February 5 Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (23-27) ahead of their game against the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) currently features five players. The Spurs have zero injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5.

The Hawks enter this contest on the heels of a 132-130 win over the Pistons on Monday. In the Hawks’ win, Trae Young led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding zero rebounds and nine assists).

The Spurs’ most recent game on Monday ended in a 128-109 loss to the Grizzlies. Victor Wembanyama’s team-leading 27 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5 Clint Capela C Out Back 9.4 9 1.2 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Day-To-Day Personal 10 2.8 2

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG – – – – – – –

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

