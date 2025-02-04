How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 4

Published 9:13 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 4

Tuesday’s college basketball slate includes three games featuring SEC teams in action. Among those games is the Oklahoma Sooners playing the Auburn Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 Florida Gators

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

