How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 4
Published 9:13 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Tuesday’s college basketball slate includes three games featuring SEC teams in action. Among those games is the Oklahoma Sooners playing the Auburn Tigers.
Today’s SEC Games
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
