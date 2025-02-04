How to Watch the Spurs vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 5
Published 8:47 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on February 5, 2025.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48%).
- In games San Antonio shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 13-3 overall.
- The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
- The Spurs score 6.5 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Hawks allow (119).
- San Antonio is 10-1 when scoring more than 119 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.2% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta is 18-9 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 11th.
- The Hawks average only 1.9 more points per game (115.9) than the Spurs allow their opponents to score (114).
- Atlanta is 19-12 when it scores more than 114 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs put up 114.6 points per game at home, compared to 109.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
- Defensively San Antonio has played worse at home this season, surrendering 115.3 points per game, compared to 112.5 in road games.
- The Spurs are averaging 13.9 threes per game with a 34.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than they’re averaging in away games (14, 35.3%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (116.6 per game) than away (115.4). But they are also giving up more at home (119.1) than away (118.9).
- In 2024-25 Atlanta is giving up 0.2 more points per game at home (119.1) than on the road (118.9).
- At home the Hawks are collecting 28.7 assists per game, 0.5 less than away (29.2).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Paul
|Questionable
|Finger
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Clint Capela
|Out
|Back
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Personal