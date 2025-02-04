How to Watch the Spurs vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 5 Published 8:47 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on February 5, 2025.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48%).

In games San Antonio shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 13-3 overall.

The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The Spurs score 6.5 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Hawks allow (119).

San Antonio is 10-1 when scoring more than 119 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.2% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 18-9 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 11th.

The Hawks average only 1.9 more points per game (115.9) than the Spurs allow their opponents to score (114).

Atlanta is 19-12 when it scores more than 114 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up 114.6 points per game at home, compared to 109.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.

Defensively San Antonio has played worse at home this season, surrendering 115.3 points per game, compared to 112.5 in road games.

The Spurs are averaging 13.9 threes per game with a 34.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than they’re averaging in away games (14, 35.3%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (116.6 per game) than away (115.4). But they are also giving up more at home (119.1) than away (118.9).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is giving up 0.2 more points per game at home (119.1) than on the road (118.9).

At home the Hawks are collecting 28.7 assists per game, 0.5 less than away (29.2).

Spurs Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Charles Bassey Out Knee Chris Paul Questionable Finger

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Clint Capela Out Back Cody Zeller Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Personal

