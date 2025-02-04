How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 4

Published 4:18 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 4

A total of 10 games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the St. John’s Red Storm.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 Florida Gators

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 5 Houston Cougars

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Baylor Bears at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 20 Arizona Wildcats at BYU Cougars

