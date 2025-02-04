How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 4 Published 4:18 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

A total of 10 games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the St. John’s Red Storm.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 5 Houston Cougars

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Baylor Bears at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Michigan State Spartans at UCLA Bruins

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 20 Arizona Wildcats at BYU Cougars

Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

