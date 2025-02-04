How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5 Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Ranked teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for four games, including the Ohio State Buckeyes squaring off against the UCLA Bruins.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Kansas Jayhawks at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 7 USC Trojans at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: