How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5
Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Ranked teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for four games, including the Ohio State Buckeyes squaring off against the UCLA Bruins.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Kansas Jayhawks at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 7 USC Trojans at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: