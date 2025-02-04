NBA Best Bets: Spurs vs. Hawks Picks for February 5 Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you want to make an informed wager on Wednesday’s game, discover the best bets on the board below (according to our computer predictions).

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

Spurs vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)

San Antonio has 22 wins in 47 games against the spread this year.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 22-28-0.

The Spurs have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season.

The Hawks are 12-9 as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (241.5)





The Spurs’ 47 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 241.5 points 12 times.

The Hawks and their opponents have combined to score more than 241.5 points in 17 of 50 games this season.

San Antonio has had an average of 225.3 points in its games this season, 16.2 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta’s outings this season have a 234.7-point average over/under, 6.8 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Spurs score the 24th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the eighth-most.

The Hawks have allowed the 28th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Spurs have given up the seventh-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (+150)

This season, the Spurs have been favored 15 times and won 11, or 73.3%, of those games.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (46.9%) in those games.

This season, San Antonio has won four of its five games when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won nine of 21 games when listed as at least +150 or better on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Spurs.

