NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 5

Today’s NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Miami Heat playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 5

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers -4.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)

Over (230.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSOH

FDSDET and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -4.5

Spurs -4.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 2 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -8.5

Bucks -8.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 4.8 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 4.8 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)

Over (222.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN

NBCS-PH and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Nets -1.5

Nets -1.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 9.7 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 9.7 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5

Timberwolves -10.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.7 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.7 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)

Over (227.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: CHSN and FDSN

CHSN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Nuggets -10.5

Nuggets -10.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 15.4 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 15.4 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)

Over (232.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and Gulf Coast Sports

ALT and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -6.5

Warriors -6.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (226 total projected points)

Over (226 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

NBCS-BA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Thunder -11.5

Thunder -11.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 16.5 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 16.5 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)

Over (223.9 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily

ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Kings -5.5

Kings -5.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.4 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 6.4 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)

Over (220.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSFL

NBCS-CA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

