Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 5 Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (23-27) have six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, February 5 at 7:00 PM ET. The Spurs have two players on the injury report.

In their last time out, the Spurs lost 128-109 to the Grizzlies on Monday. Victor Wembanyama’s team-high 27 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

The Hawks won their most recent outing 132-130 against the Pistons on Monday. Young scored 34 points in the Hawks’ win, leading the team.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out Knee 4.6 4.6 0.4 Chris Paul PG Questionable Finger 9.4 4.1 8.2

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Trae Young PG Probable Achilles 23 3.2 11.5 Clint Capela C Out Back 9.4 9 1.2 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Personal 10 2.8 2 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -4.5 241.5

