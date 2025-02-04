Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 5
Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (23-27) have six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, February 5 at 7:00 PM ET. The Spurs have two players on the injury report.
In their last time out, the Spurs lost 128-109 to the Grizzlies on Monday. Victor Wembanyama’s team-high 27 points paced the Spurs in the loss.
The Hawks won their most recent outing 132-130 against the Pistons on Monday. Young scored 34 points in the Hawks’ win, leading the team.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out
|Knee
|4.6
|4.6
|0.4
|Chris Paul
|PG
|Questionable
|Finger
|9.4
|4.1
|8.2
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Trae Young
|PG
|Probable
|Achilles
|23
|3.2
|11.5
|Clint Capela
|C
|Out
|Back
|9.4
|9
|1.2
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Personal
|10
|2.8
|2
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Spurs
|-4.5
|241.5
