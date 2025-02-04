Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 5 Published 8:16 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Spurs vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 116 – Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Hawks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)

Hawks (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.7

The Hawks (22-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.8% of the time, 2.8% less often than the Spurs (22-25-0) this season.

San Antonio covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (58.3%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (60% of the time) than San Antonio and its opponents (55.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Spurs are 11-4, while the Hawks are 15-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense, the Spurs are posting 112.5 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114 points per contest at the other end of the court (19th-ranked).

San Antonio ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 45.9 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 45.6 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in league).

This season, the Spurs rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 28.9 per game.

San Antonio ranks 18th in the NBA at 14 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 12.4 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

The Spurs are draining 13.9 treys per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are 10th in the league in points scored (115.9 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (119).

On the glass, Atlanta is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (45 per game). It is 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.9 per game).

This season the Hawks are ranked sixth in the league in assists at 29 per game.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

