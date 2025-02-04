Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 5
Published 8:16 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW.
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Spurs vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 116 – Spurs 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (240.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.7
- The Hawks (22-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.8% of the time, 2.8% less often than the Spurs (22-25-0) this season.
- San Antonio covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (58.3%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (60% of the time) than San Antonio and its opponents (55.3%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Spurs are 11-4, while the Hawks are 15-17 as moneyline underdogs.
Spurs Performance Insights
- On offense, the Spurs are posting 112.5 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114 points per contest at the other end of the court (19th-ranked).
- San Antonio ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 45.9 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 45.6 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in league).
- This season, the Spurs rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 28.9 per game.
- San Antonio ranks 18th in the NBA at 14 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 12.4 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.
- The Spurs are draining 13.9 treys per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks are 10th in the league in points scored (115.9 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (119).
- On the glass, Atlanta is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (45 per game). It is 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.9 per game).
- This season the Hawks are ranked sixth in the league in assists at 29 per game.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.1).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.
