Tennessee vs. Missouri Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 5

Wednesday’s contest between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) and the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Tennessee squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 5.

According to our computer prediction, Missouri should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 8.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 133.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -8.5

Tennessee -8.5 Point total: 133.5

133.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -450, Missouri +340

Tennessee vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 75, Missouri 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Missouri (+8.5)

Missouri (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (133.5)

Tennessee has gone 14-8-0 against the spread, while Missouri’s ATS record this season is 12-8-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 8-14-0 and the Tigers are 10-10-0. The two teams combine to score 157.9 points per game, 24.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the past 10 games, Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Missouri has gone 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 74.5 points per game to rank 180th in college basketball while allowing 58.6 per outing to rank third in college basketball) and have a +350 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 7.9 boards on average. It collects 35.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 46th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.3 per outing.

Tennessee knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (223rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26%.

The Volunteers’ 99 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 103rd in college basketball, and the 77.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 9.8 (36th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (140th in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +311 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They’re putting up 83.4 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.6 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball.

Missouri ranks 195th in the country at 32.1 rebounds per game. That’s 2.4 more than the 29.7 its opponents average.

Missouri connects on 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9 (65th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.4.

Missouri has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (136th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (28th in college basketball).

