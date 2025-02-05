Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, February 5
Published 3:22 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The college basketball slate on Wednesday, which includes the George Mason Patriots taking on the George Washington Revolutionaries, is sure to please. Our computer model suggests 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that contest.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: George Washington +3.5 vs. George Mason
- Matchup: George Mason Patriots at George Washington Revolutionaries
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Mason (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Valparaiso +4.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: Indiana State by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: LSU +8.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: Georgia by 5.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia (-8.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: DePaul +5.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Colorado State +9.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-9.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: South Alabama -5.5 vs. Coastal Carolina
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: South Alabama by 8.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Alabama (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Troy +1.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: Troy by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: James Madison (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Presbyterian -6.5 vs. South Carolina Upstate
- Matchup: South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: Presbyterian by 9.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Presbyterian (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Butler -3.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Butler Bulldogs at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: Butler by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Butler (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Southern Illinois +1.5 vs. Evansville
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis at Evansville Purple Aces
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- Computer Projection: Southern Illinois by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Evansville (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
