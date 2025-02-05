College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 5 Published 3:44 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The SEC hoops lineup on Wednesday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Missouri Tigers squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available below.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Missouri +9.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers

Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 7.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 7.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -9.5

Tennessee -9.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Arkansas +7.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas Longhorns

Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 5.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 5.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -7.5

Texas -7.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: LSU +8.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

LSU Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 5.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 5.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -8.5

Georgia -8.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: