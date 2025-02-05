February 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:12 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The contests in a Wednesday NHL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the Montreal Canadiens playing the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Wednesday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch February 5 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Edmonton Oilers @ Chicago Blackhawks
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Montreal Canadiens @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
