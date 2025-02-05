February 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 4:12 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

February 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The contests in a Wednesday NHL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the Montreal Canadiens playing the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Wednesday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch February 5 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET TNT Max
Edmonton Oilers @ Chicago Blackhawks 9:30 p.m. ET TNT Max
Montreal Canadiens @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

February 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

