How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5 Published 9:13 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes three games featuring an SEC team in play. Among those games is the Missouri Tigers taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas Longhorns

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

