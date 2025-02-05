How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5
Published 9:13 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes three games featuring an SEC team in play. Among those games is the Missouri Tigers taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes three games featuring an SEC team in play. Among those games is the Missouri Tigers taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: SECN
Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
LSU Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: SECN

