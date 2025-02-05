How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream – February 5 Published 7:11 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) are home in SEC action versus the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 13-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 194th.

The Volunteers put up 5.9 more points per game (74.5) than the Tigers give up (68.6).

Tennessee is 13-2 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 12.5% higher than the 36.1% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

Missouri has put together a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 42nd.

The Tigers’ 83.4 points per game are 24.8 more points than the 58.6 the Volunteers give up.

Missouri has a 13-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.5 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is posting 79.8 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 64.3 points per contest.

The Volunteers are allowing 56.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.9 fewer points than they’re allowing away from home (65.2).

When playing at home, Tennessee is making 1.4 more threes per game (8.7) than on the road (7.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (32.1%) compared to in away games (31.9%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Missouri is putting up more points at home (87.1 per game) than on the road (73.4).

In 2024-25 the Tigers are allowing 8.3 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than on the road (74.2).

Beyond the arc, Missouri makes fewer trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (39.9%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma – Lloyd Noble Center 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky – Rupp Arena

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/21/2025 @ Texas L 61-53 Moody Center 1/25/2025 Ole Miss W 83-75 Mizzou Arena 2/1/2025 @ Mississippi State W 88-61 Humphrey Coliseum 2/5/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 Texas A&M Mizzou Arena 2/12/2025 Oklahoma – Mizzou Arena

