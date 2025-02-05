How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream – February 5

Published 7:11 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) are home in SEC action versus the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 13-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 194th.
  • The Volunteers put up 5.9 more points per game (74.5) than the Tigers give up (68.6).
  • Tennessee is 13-2 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 12.5% higher than the 36.1% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Missouri has put together a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 42nd.
  • The Tigers’ 83.4 points per game are 24.8 more points than the 58.6 the Volunteers give up.
  • Missouri has a 13-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.5 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee is posting 79.8 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 64.3 points per contest.
  • The Volunteers are allowing 56.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.9 fewer points than they’re allowing away from home (65.2).
  • When playing at home, Tennessee is making 1.4 more threes per game (8.7) than on the road (7.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (32.1%) compared to in away games (31.9%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

  • Missouri is putting up more points at home (87.1 per game) than on the road (73.4).
  • In 2024-25 the Tigers are allowing 8.3 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than on the road (74.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Missouri makes fewer trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (39.9%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/21/2025 @ Texas L 61-53 Moody Center
1/25/2025 Ole Miss W 83-75 Mizzou Arena
2/1/2025 @ Mississippi State W 88-61 Humphrey Coliseum
2/5/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 Texas A&M Mizzou Arena
2/12/2025 Oklahoma Mizzou Arena

