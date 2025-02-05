How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream – February 5
Published 7:11 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) are home in SEC action versus the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 13-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 194th.
- The Volunteers put up 5.9 more points per game (74.5) than the Tigers give up (68.6).
- Tennessee is 13-2 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 12.5% higher than the 36.1% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- Missouri has put together a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 42nd.
- The Tigers’ 83.4 points per game are 24.8 more points than the 58.6 the Volunteers give up.
- Missouri has a 13-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.5 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee is posting 79.8 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 64.3 points per contest.
- The Volunteers are allowing 56.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.9 fewer points than they’re allowing away from home (65.2).
- When playing at home, Tennessee is making 1.4 more threes per game (8.7) than on the road (7.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (32.1%) compared to in away games (31.9%).
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri is putting up more points at home (87.1 per game) than on the road (73.4).
- In 2024-25 the Tigers are allowing 8.3 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than on the road (74.2).
- Beyond the arc, Missouri makes fewer trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (39.9%) as well.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 53-51
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|L 78-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|W 64-44
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
Watch this game on Fubo
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
|Rupp Arena
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/21/2025
|@ Texas
|L 61-53
|Moody Center
|1/25/2025
|Ole Miss
|W 83-75
|Mizzou Arena
|2/1/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|W 88-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/5/2025
|@ Tennessee
Watch this game on Fubo
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|Texas A&M
Watch this game on Fubo
|Mizzou Arena
|2/12/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
|Mizzou Arena
