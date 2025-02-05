How to Watch the NBA Today, February 6
Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The Houston Rockets against the Minnesota Timberwolves is one game in particular to watch on a Thursday NBA slate that has six exciting matchups.
If you’re searching for how to watch today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – February 6
Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
