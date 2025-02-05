How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 5

There are five games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Oregon Ducks at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Syracuse Orange

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 17 Memphis Tigers

No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
