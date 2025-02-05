How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6
Published 5:21 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The UConn Huskies versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of 12 games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that features a ranked team in action.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 22 Florida State Seminoles at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
SMU Mustangs at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Clemson Tigers at No. 10 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network X
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 21 California Golden Bears at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stanford Cardinal at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
