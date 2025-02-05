How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6

The UConn Huskies versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of 12 games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that features a ranked team in action.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

No. 22 Florida State Seminoles at Virginia Cavaliers

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

SMU Mustangs at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators

Clemson Tigers at No. 10 Duke Blue Devils

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network X
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 California Golden Bears at Louisville Cardinals

Stanford Cardinal at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

