Published 10:17 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 6

In a Thursday NBA slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to catch.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 6

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Spread: Celtics -10.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 8.9 points)
  • Total: 229.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

  • Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
  • Total: 215.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

  • Spread: Nuggets -9.5
  • Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 9.9 points)
  • Total: 220.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Spread: Kings -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
  • Total: 230.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Spread: Clippers -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.3 points)
  • Total: 229.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

