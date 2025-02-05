NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 6
Published 10:17 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025
In a Thursday NBA slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to catch.
Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 6
Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 8.9 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Nuggets -9.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 9.9 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -1.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Clippers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
