NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 6 Published 10:17 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

In a Thursday NBA slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to catch.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 6

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 8.9 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 8.9 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves -1.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.5 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)

Over (220.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN

SCHN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets -9.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 9.9 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 9.9 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)

Over (223 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSFL

ALT2 and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -1.5

Kings -1.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP

NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.3 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 4.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)

Over (224 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSIN

FDSSC and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

