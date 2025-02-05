Phyllis Elaine Hansard, 87

Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Phyllis Elaine Hansard, age 87, of Smithville, passed away peacefully to be with Jesus on the evening of February 3, 2025, at Ascension St. Thomas in Murfreesboro, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Born on September 18, 1937, in New Tazewell, TN, Phyllis was a devoted homemaker and a retired sales clerk from Upton’s. She was a cherished member of Smithville First Baptist Church.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Doyle Hansard, her brother Durward Drummonds, and her sister Janice Beason. She is survived by her two sons, Gerald Hansard of New Tazewell and Richard (Lynda) Hansard of Smithville. Her legacy continues through her four grandchildren, Melissa (Vincent) Daniels of Sharps Chapel, Tracey Hansard (Philip Williams) of Knoxville, Lauren (Randy) Noska of Spring Hill, and Randall Hansard (Kali Hutson) of Smithville, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Emily Daniels and Neyland Noska, brothers-in-law; Rondal Hansard, Mike (Nancy) Hansard and Larry Dean (Mary Frances) Hansard. The family extends special thanks to her dedicated caregiver, Tanna Harris.

Visitation with the Hansard family will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm in the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home, followed by a service at 6:00 pm officiated by Bro. Chad Ramsey. Additionally, there will be a visitation on Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.