Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, February 5
Published 3:13 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Missouri Tigers versus the Tennessee Volunteers. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.
Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 79, Oregon 71
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 8.2 points
- Pick ATS: Oregon (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Syracuse Orange vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 82, Syracuse 64
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 17.9 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 15 Missouri Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 75, Missouri 67
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 7.7 points
- Pick ATS: Missouri (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Memphis Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 84, Tulsa 64
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 20.0 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-18.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 80, Rutgers 73
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 6.5 points
- Pick ATS: Rutgers (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.