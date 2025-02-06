Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 6
Published 3:22 am Thursday, February 6, 2025
Thursday’s college basketball slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Charleston (SC) Cougars, and there are our best bets against the spread for 10 games below.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: N.C. A&T +19.5 vs. Charleston (SC)
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: Charleston (SC) by 14.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston (SC) (-19.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Dakota State -2.5 vs. UMKC
- Matchup: North Dakota State Bison at UMKC Kangaroos
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: North Dakota State by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Dakota State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Loyola Marymount +20.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions at Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 16.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) -3.5 vs. Le Moyne
- Matchup: Le Moyne Dolphins at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: Saint Francis (PA) by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Francis (PA) (-3.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Canisius +16.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Canisius Golden Griffins at Quinnipiac Bobcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: Quinnipiac by 13.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Merrimack -7.5 vs. Niagara
- Matchup: Niagara Purple Eagles at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Francisco +6.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Saint Mary’s Gaels at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Mount St. Mary’s -1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mount St. Mary’s (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Hampton +3.5 vs. Monmouth
- Matchup: Hampton Pirates at Monmouth Hawks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: Monmouth by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Monmouth (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Western Kentucky +1.5 vs. Kennesaw State
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Kennesaw State Owls
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 6
- Computer Projection: Western Kentucky by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kennesaw State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
