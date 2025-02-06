February 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:16 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

There is a lot to be excited about on Thursday’s NHL schedule, including the Vegas Golden Knights playing the New Jersey Devils.

You will find info on live coverage of Thursday’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch February 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

