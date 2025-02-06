February 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:16 am Thursday, February 6, 2025
There is a lot to be excited about on Thursday’s NHL schedule, including the Vegas Golden Knights playing the New Jersey Devils.
You will find info on live coverage of Thursday’s NHL action right here.
How to Watch February 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
