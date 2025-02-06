Hawks vs. Bucks Injury Report Today – February 7 Published 4:34 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) are dealing with just one player on the injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they ready for their Friday, February 7 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (23-28) at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have listed three injured players. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks lost their last game 126-125 against the Spurs on Wednesday. In the Hawks’ loss, Trae Young led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding two rebounds and 12 assists).

The Bucks’ last outing on Wednesday ended in a 112-102 win against the Hornets. Damian Lillard scored 29 points in the Bucks’ win, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Clint Capela C Day-To-Day Back 9.4 9 1.2 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Day-To-Day Calf 31.8 12.2 5.9

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

