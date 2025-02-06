How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 7 Published 12:36 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 5.5-goal over/under 24 times.

So far this season, 31 games Chicago has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.2 goals per game, 0.3200000000000003 less than the over/under set for this contest.

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.7 goals per game, 1.2 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -196

The Predators are 14-19 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -196 or shorter, Nashville is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of the time).

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 66.2% in this matchup.

Blackhawks Moneyline: +162

In 50 games as the underdog on the moneyline, Chicago has pulled off the upset 15 times.

The Blackhawks have 11 victories in games with moneyline odds of +162 or longer (in 29 chances).

Chicago’s implied probability to win this game is 38.2% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Chicago 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, recording 51 points in 52 games.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 40 total points (16 goals and 24 assists) to his name.

Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 40 points. He’s contributed 27 assists.

Across 40 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 11-22-6. During those games, he’s allowed 110 goals while recording 993 saves.

Blackhawks Points Leaders

Chicago’s Connor Bedard has collected 31 assists and 15 goals in 53 games, good for 46 points.

Teuvo Teravainen’s 36 points this season, including 11 goals and 25 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Chicago.

Ryan Donato has 16 goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 32.

Petr Mrazek has a record of 9-18-2 in 30 games this season, conceding 94 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 798 saves and an .895 save percentage, 49th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/31/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -125 2/1/2025 Penguins L 3-0 Away -120 2/3/2025 Senators L 5-2 Home -135 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away -196 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home – 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home – 2/23/2025 Devils – Home –

Blackhawks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/30/2025 Hurricanes L 3-2 Away +336 2/1/2025 Panthers L 5-1 Away +340 2/5/2025 Oilers L 4-3 Home +237 2/7/2025 Predators – Home +162 2/8/2025 Blues – Away – 2/22/2025 Blue Jackets – Away – 2/23/2025 Maple Leafs – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: