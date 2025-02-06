How to Watch Tennessee vs. UConn Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 6 Published 7:15 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

The UConn Huskies (21-2) will attempt to extend an 11-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (16-5) on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can find it on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. UConn Game Info

When: Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Huskies are the 15th-best squad in college basketball (81.1 points per game). On defense, they are second-best (52.0 points allowed per game).

Tennessee ranks 13th-best in the nation by pulling down 38.3 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 144th in college basketball (30.8 allowed per contest).

This season the Huskies are third-best in college basketball in assists at 21.7 per game.

With 22.1 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee is 10th-best in college basketball. It ranks 79th in college basketball by committing 13.9 turnovers per contest.

The Huskies are the 17th-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.0 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

This year, Tennessee is ceding 4.8 three-pointers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 27.4% (36th-ranked) from three-point land.

In 2024-25, the Huskies have taken 37.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.7% of the Huskies’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.3% have been 2-pointers.

UConn 2024-25 Stats

The Huskies are the 15th-best squad in the country in points scored (81.1 per game) and second-best in points conceded (52.0).

On the boards, UConn is 153rd in the country in rebounds (32.7 per game). It is 11th-best in rebounds conceded (26.1 per game).

With 21.7 assists per game, the Huskies are third-best in the country.

In 2024-25, UConn is third-best in the country in turnovers committed (10.1 per game) and ranked 93rd in turnovers forced (17.3).

Beyond the arc, the Huskies are 17th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game at 9.0. And they are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

UConn is 262nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and 203rd in 3-point percentage defensively (31.3%).

The Huskies attempt 62.4% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.3% of the Huskies’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.7% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 21 17.9 5.9 3.2 3.3 0.9 1.1 Ruby Whitehorn 21 13.0 4.5 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 19 12.1 2.8 1.6 1.1 0.2 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 21 11.0 5.9 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.7 Samara Spencer 21 10.8 3.8 5.2 1.3 0.1 2.1

UConn’s Top Players

Huskies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paige Bueckers 21 19.0 4.2 4.2 2.0 0.5 1.9 Sarah Strong 23 17.0 7.8 3.6 2.3 1.3 1.7 Azzi Fudd 17 11.3 1.9 1.8 0.8 0.4 2.0 Ashlynn Shade 23 8.3 2.6 1.6 1.7 0.2 1.6 Kaitlyn Chen 23 6.7 1.8 3.7 1.0 0.0 0.7

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

UConn’s Upcoming Schedule

February 6 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at Providence at 12:00 PM ET

February 12 vs. St. John’s at 7:30 PM ET

February 16 at South Carolina at 1:00 PM ET

February 19 at Seton Hall at 7:00 PM ET

February 22 at Butler at 4:30 PM ET

id: