How to Watch UConn vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 6 Published 7:15 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

The UConn Huskies (21-2) will attempt to build on a six-game road winning streak when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (16-5) on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, it is available on ESPN.

UConn vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN

UConn 2024-25 Stats

UConn is averaging 32.7 boards per game this year (153rd-ranked in college basketball), and it has given up only 26.1 rebounds per contest (11th-best).

This season the Volunteers are ranked 40th in the nation in assists at 16.3 per game.

UConn ranks top-25 this season in turnovers, ranking third-best in college basketball with 10.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 93rd with 17.3 forced turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (11). They are 97th in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

UConn is ceding 6.7 threes per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opponents to shoot 31.3% (203rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 57% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.5% have been 3-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the second-best squad in the country in points scored (91.1 per game) and 295th in points conceded (69.5).

On the glass, Tennessee is 13th-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.3 per game). It is 144th in rebounds allowed (30.8 per game).

The Volunteers are 40th in college basketball in assists (16.3 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 79th in the country in turnovers committed (13.9 per game) and 10th-best in turnovers forced (22.1).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (11). They are 97th in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

Giving up 4.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 27.4% from downtown, Tennessee is 40th and 36th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Volunteers take 57% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 43% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 32.5% are 3-pointers.

UConn’s Top Players

Huskies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paige Bueckers 21 19 4.2 4.2 2 0.5 1.9 Sarah Strong 23 17 7.8 3.6 2.3 1.3 1.7 Azzi Fudd 17 11.3 1.9 1.8 0.8 0.4 2 Ashlynn Shade 23 8.3 2.6 1.6 1.7 0.2 1.6 Kaitlyn Chen 23 6.7 1.8 3.7 1 0 0.7

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 21 17.9 5.9 3.2 3.3 0.9 1.1 Ruby Whitehorn 21 13 4.5 1.8 1 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 19 12.1 2.8 1.6 1.1 0.2 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 21 11 5.9 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.7 Samara Spencer 21 10.8 3.8 5.2 1.3 0.1 2.1

UConn’s Upcoming Schedule

February 6 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at Providence at 12:00 PM ET

February 12 vs. St. John’s at 7:30 PM ET

February 16 at South Carolina at 1:00 PM ET

February 19 at Seton Hall at 7:00 PM ET

February 22 at Butler at 4:30 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

