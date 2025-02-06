Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, February 6 Published 3:15 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

Ranked squads are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule for one game, the Maryland Terrapins taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 18 Maryland Terrapins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ohio State 76, Maryland 74

Ohio State 76, Maryland 74 Projected Favorite: Ohio State by 1 points

Ohio State by 1 points Pick ATS: Maryland (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Value City Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

