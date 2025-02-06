UConn vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 6 Published 2:16 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday’s game that pits the No. 5 UConn Huskies (21-2) against the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (16-5) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 6.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The over/under has been set at 152.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

UConn vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: UConn -7.5

UConn -7.5 Point total: 152.5

UConn vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

UConn 76, Tennessee 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+7.5)

Tennessee (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)

UConn is 10-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee’s 7-5-0 ATS record. The Huskies have a 10-9-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Volunteers have a record of 4-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 172.2 points per game, 19.7 more points than this matchup’s total. UConn is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games, while Tennessee has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies’ +671 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.1 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 52 per contest (second in college basketball).

UConn is 153rd in college basketball at 32.7 rebounds per game. That’s 6.6 more than the 26.1 its opponents average.

UConn knocks down 9 three-pointers per game (17th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents (6.7).

The Huskies rank second in college basketball by averaging 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth in college basketball, allowing 68.1 points per 100 possessions.

UConn has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.1 per game (third in college basketball play) while forcing 17.3 (93rd in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game, with a +453 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.1 points per game (second in college basketball) and give up 69.5 per outing (295th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. It records 38.3 rebounds per game, 13th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.8.

Tennessee knocks down 11 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 6.2 more than its opponents.

Tennessee has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (79th in college basketball), 8.2 fewer than the 22.1 it forces (10th in college basketball).

