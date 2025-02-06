Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live – February 7 Published 11:24 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

NHL play on Friday includes the Nashville Predators (18-27-7) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-6) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (43 points), and the Blackhawks are 15th in the Western Conference (38 points).

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 52 19 32 51 75 29 F Jonathan Marchessault 52 16 24 40 59 6 D Roman Josi 48 9 27 36 72 23 F Steven Stamkos 52 17 15 32 31 11 F Ryan O’Reilly 49 14 16 30 39 19

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.6 (30th)

2.6 (30th) Goals Allowed: 3.25 (25th)

3.25 (25th) Shots: 30.1 (5th)

30.1 (5th) Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)

29.3 (23rd) Power Play %: 21.48 (16th)

21.48 (16th) Penalty Kill %: 82.17 (8th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network

6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN

9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Blackhawks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Connor Bedard 53 15 31 46 52 16 F Teuvo Teravainen 53 11 25 36 45 11 F Ryan Donato 51 16 16 32 20 15 F Tyler Bertuzzi 53 17 11 28 33 15 D Seth Jones 36 5 19 24 44 15

Blackhawks Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.58 (31st)

2.58 (31st) Goals Allowed: 3.43 (30th)

3.43 (30th) Shots: 24.7 (32nd)

24.7 (32nd) Shots Allowed: 31.6 (30th)

31.6 (30th) Power Play %: 23.81 (9th)

23.81 (9th) Penalty Kill %: 81.41 (11th)

Blackhawks’ Upcoming Schedule

February 7 vs. Predators: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) February 22 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 3 vs. Kings: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 5 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 7 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 8 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 10 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 13 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 15 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 18 vs. Kraken: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 20 vs. Kings: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 22 at Blues: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 23 vs. Flyers: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 26 vs. Devils: 7:30 PM ET on TNT

7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 28 vs. Golden Knights: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

