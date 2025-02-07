Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, February 8 Published 7:22 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

In college basketball action on Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs versus the Iowa State Cyclones is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: