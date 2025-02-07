Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, February 8
Published 7:22 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
In college basketball action on Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs versus the Iowa State Cyclones is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: TCU +16.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 10.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State +1.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Troy +1.5 vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Troy by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (OH) (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Appalachian State +4.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Ohio by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: BYU +1.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: BYU Cougars at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: BYU by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Stanford -4.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Stanford by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stanford (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Michigan State -6.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Michigan -2.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Michigan by 4.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Kentucky -10.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Kentucky by 12.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UCF +9.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Baylor Bears
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 7.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: