Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - February 7

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 52 games, Skjei has averaged 21:22 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 13 games, and has 18 points in all.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages two shots per game.
  • In 10 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • In 52 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
  • The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
52 Games 2
18 Points 1
5 Goals 1
13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - February 7

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - February 7

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - February 7

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - February 7

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup