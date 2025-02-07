Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 52 games, Skjei has averaged 21:22 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -7.

He has accumulated at least one point in 13 games, and has 18 points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages two shots per game.

In 10 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 52 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have conceded 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.

The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 18 Points 1 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

