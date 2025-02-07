Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 52 games, Skjei has averaged 21:22 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 13 games, and has 18 points in all.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages two shots per game.
- In 10 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- In 52 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with four multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks have conceded 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Skjei vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|52
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: