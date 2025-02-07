Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 7 Published 6:16 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bucks 116 – Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 6.5)

Hawks (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-1.3)

Bucks (-1.3) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.5

The Hawks have a 23-28-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 22-27-0 mark from the Bucks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (60.8% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (51%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 15-18, while the Bucks are 25-13 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

On offense, the Bucks are posting 114.2 points per game (12th-ranked in league). They are allowing 112.6 points per contest on defense (14th-ranked).

Milwaukee, who ranks 19th in the league with 43.9 boards per game, is allowing 45.7 rebounds per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Bucks are averaging 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2024-25.

Milwaukee, who ranks 11th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

With a 38.7% three-point percentage this season, the Bucks are second-best in the NBA. They rank sixth in the league by making 14.3 threes per contest.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.1 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (119.2).

Atlanta grabs 45 rebounds per game and concede 44.8 boards, ranking ninth and 21st, respectively, in the league.

The Hawks are third-best in the league in assists (29.1 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (16).

The Hawks are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

