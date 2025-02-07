Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on February 7 Published 5:39 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Pay attention to Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard in particular on Friday, when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, February 7

Friday, February 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-202)

Predators (-202) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 52 19 32 51 Jonathan Marchessault 52 16 24 40 Roman Josi 48 9 27 36 Steven Stamkos 52 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 49 14 16 30 Blackhawks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Connor Bedard 53 15 31 46 Teuvo Teravainen 53 11 25 36 Ryan Donato 51 16 16 32 Tyler Bertuzzi 53 17 11 28 Seth Jones 36 5 19 24

Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 135 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.

On defense, Nashville has allowed 169 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

The Predators’ 21.48% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 16th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks’ 137 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

Chicago’s 182 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks’ power-play conversion rate (23.81%) ranks ninth-best in the league.

