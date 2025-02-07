Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on February 7
Published 5:39 am Friday, February 7, 2025
Pay attention to Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard in particular on Friday, when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, February 7
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-202)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|52
|19
|32
|51
|Jonathan Marchessault
|52
|16
|24
|40
|Roman Josi
|48
|9
|27
|36
|Steven Stamkos
|52
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|49
|14
|16
|30
|Blackhawks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Connor Bedard
|53
|15
|31
|46
|Teuvo Teravainen
|53
|11
|25
|36
|Ryan Donato
|51
|16
|16
|32
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|53
|17
|11
|28
|Seth Jones
|36
|5
|19
|24
Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 135 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- On defense, Nashville has allowed 169 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- The Predators’ 21.48% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 16th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks’ 137 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago’s 182 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks’ power-play conversion rate (23.81%) ranks ninth-best in the league.
id: