February 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:17 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

The games in a Saturday NHL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know regarding today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch February 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Tampa Bay Lightning @ Detroit Red Wings 1 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New Jersey Devils @ Montreal Canadiens 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Carolina Hurricanes 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Boston Bruins 3:30 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New York Rangers @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Vancouver Canucks 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ San Jose Sharks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Calgary Flames 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

