Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -12, in 18:47 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 32 games, with 51 points in total.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 51 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 32 games this season, with 15 multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.

The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 51 Points 2 19 Goals 2 32 Assists 0

