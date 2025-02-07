Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -12, in 18:47 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 32 games, with 51 points in total.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 51 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 32 games this season, with 15 multiple-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
- The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|52
|Games
|2
|51
|Points
|2
|19
|Goals
|2
|32
|Assists
|0
