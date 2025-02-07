Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be in action Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -12, in 18:47 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 32 games, with 51 points in total.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 51 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 32 games this season, with 15 multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
  • The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
52 Games 2
51 Points 2
19 Goals 2
32 Assists 0

