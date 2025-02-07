Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on Nyquist against the Blackhawks, we have lots of information to help you below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -19.
- Nyquist has 20 points overall, with at least one point in 17 different games.
- Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).
- Through 51 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks have allowed 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
- The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|51
|Games
|2
|20
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|1
|11
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: