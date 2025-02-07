Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on Nyquist against the Blackhawks, we have lots of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -19.
  • Nyquist has 20 points overall, with at least one point in 17 different games.
  • Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (49 opportunities).
  • Through 51 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks have allowed 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
  • The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
  • The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
51 Games 2
20 Points 2
9 Goals 1
11 Assists 1

