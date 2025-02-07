Hawks vs. Magic Tickets Available – Thursday, Feb. 20
Published 5:24 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are welcoming in the Orlando Magic (25-28) for a contest between Southeast Division foes at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. It’s the first matchup between the teams this season.
Hawks vs. Magic Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSFL
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Magic 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Magic
|116.1
|Points Avg.
|103.8
|119.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.6
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|43.8%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|30.3%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game for the Hawks.
- Jalen Johnson contributes with 18.9 points, five assists and 10 rebounds per matchup.
- Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 2.9 per game.
- Dyson Daniels averages three steals per game. Onyeka Okongwu collects 0.8 blocks a contest.
Magic’s Top Players
- Franz Wagner holds the top spot on the Magic scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 24.8 points and 5.1 assists per game.
- Goga Bitadze’s per-game averages this season are 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds.
- Jalen Suggs cashes in on 2.2 treys per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 1.5 steals and Bitadze’s 1.6 blocks per game are vital to the Magic’s defensive production.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/5
|Spurs
|L 126-125
|Home
|+4.5
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
Magic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/5
|Kings
|W 130-111
|Away
|+4.5
|2/6
|Nuggets
|L 112-90
|Away
|+5.5
|2/8
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/10
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/20
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|2/25
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/27
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/2
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
