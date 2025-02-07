Hawks vs. Magic Tickets Available – Thursday, Feb. 20 Published 5:24 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are welcoming in the Orlando Magic (25-28) for a contest between Southeast Division foes at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. It’s the first matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSFL

FDSSE and FDSFL Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Magic 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Magic 116.1 Points Avg. 103.8 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 105.6 46.1% Field Goal % 43.8% 34.6% Three Point % 30.3%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game for the Hawks.

Jalen Johnson contributes with 18.9 points, five assists and 10 rebounds per matchup.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 2.9 per game.

Dyson Daniels averages three steals per game. Onyeka Okongwu collects 0.8 blocks a contest.

Magic’s Top Players

Franz Wagner holds the top spot on the Magic scoring and assist lists among active players, tallying 24.8 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Goga Bitadze’s per-game averages this season are 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Jalen Suggs cashes in on 2.2 treys per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 1.5 steals and Bitadze’s 1.6 blocks per game are vital to the Magic’s defensive production.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/5 Spurs L 126-125 Home +4.5 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away –

Magic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/5 Kings W 130-111 Away +4.5 2/6 Nuggets L 112-90 Away +5.5 2/8 Spurs – Home – 2/10 Hawks – Home – 2/12 Hornets – Home – 2/20 Hawks – Away – 2/21 Grizzlies – Home – 2/23 Wizards – Home – 2/25 Cavaliers – Home – 2/27 Warriors – Home – 3/2 Raptors – Home –

