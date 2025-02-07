How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 7 Published 12:45 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) hope to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) on February 7, 2025.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI

FDSSE, FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

Milwaukee has a 17-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.

The Bucks average five fewer points per game (114.2) than the Hawks allow (119.2).

Milwaukee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 119.2 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Atlanta has put together an 18-15 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 30th.

The Hawks average only 3.5 more points per game (116.1) than the Bucks give up (112.6).

Atlanta is 19-14 when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Bucks are putting up 5.2 more points per game (116.8) than they are in away games (111.6).

In 2024-25, Milwaukee is giving up 109.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.5.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Bucks have fared better at home this year, making 15 threes per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 13.6 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score 117 points per game at home, 1.6 more than away (115.4). On defense they give up 119.4 per game, 0.5 more than away (118.9).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is giving up 0.5 more points per game at home (119.4) than away (118.9).

This year the Hawks are collecting fewer assists at home (28.9 per game) than on the road (29.2).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Calf Brook Lopez Probable Knee Damian Lillard Probable Groin

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Clint Capela Out Back Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder

id: