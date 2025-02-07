How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 7
Published 12:45 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) hope to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) on February 7, 2025.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- Milwaukee has a 17-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.
- The Bucks average five fewer points per game (114.2) than the Hawks allow (119.2).
- Milwaukee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 119.2 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Atlanta has put together an 18-15 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 30th.
- The Hawks average only 3.5 more points per game (116.1) than the Bucks give up (112.6).
- Atlanta is 19-14 when it scores more than 112.6 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Bucks are putting up 5.2 more points per game (116.8) than they are in away games (111.6).
- In 2024-25, Milwaukee is giving up 109.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.5.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Bucks have fared better at home this year, making 15 threes per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 13.6 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks score 117 points per game at home, 1.6 more than away (115.4). On defense they give up 119.4 per game, 0.5 more than away (118.9).
- In 2024-25 Atlanta is giving up 0.5 more points per game at home (119.4) than away (118.9).
- This year the Hawks are collecting fewer assists at home (28.9 per game) than on the road (29.2).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Calf
|Brook Lopez
|Probable
|Knee
|Damian Lillard
|Probable
|Groin
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Clint Capela
|Out
|Back
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder