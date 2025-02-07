Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Considering a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:13 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
- He has picked up at least one point in 29 games, and has 40 points in all.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 28 times this season in games with a set points prop (51 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 29 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks have allowed 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
- The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|52
|Games
|2
|40
|Points
|1
|16
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|1
