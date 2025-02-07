Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center. Considering a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:13 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.

He has picked up at least one point in 29 games, and has 40 points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 28 times this season in games with a set points prop (51 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 29 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have allowed 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.

The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 40 Points 1 16 Goals 0 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: