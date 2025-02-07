Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Friday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 48 games, Josi has averaged 23:40 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -26.

He has picked up at least one point in 25 games, and has 36 points in all.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 24 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).

Through 48 games, he has 36 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blackhawks are conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -45, the team is 31st in the league.

The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 48 Games 2 36 Points 1 9 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

