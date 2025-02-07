Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:25 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Friday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Josi’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 48 games, Josi has averaged 23:40 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -26.
- He has picked up at least one point in 25 games, and has 36 points in all.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.
- Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 24 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).
- Through 48 games, he has 36 points, with 11 multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Blackhawks are conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -45, the team is 31st in the league.
- The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|48
|Games
|2
|36
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|0
|27
|Assists
|1
